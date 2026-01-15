From One Teen to Another: Faith When Life Gets Heavy

Advertisement

By Jabari Bovell

Being a teenager today isn’t just about school and friends; it’s about pressure. Pressure to succeed, to fit in, to look confident, to have a plan. Most of us don’t say it out loud, but there are days when everything feels too much. I’ve had those days. Days when I’ve questioned myself, my future, and even my faith. What I’m learning, though, is that faith isn’t about having everything together. It’s about trusting God even when things feel messy. As teens, we’re growing, changing, and figuring out who we are. Mistakes are part of that journey. I’ve made them. I’ve doubted myself and wondered if God was really listening. But the Bible reminds us in Lamentations 3:22–23 that God’s mercies are new every morning. That means yesterday didn’t get to define today. God gives us fresh starts even when we don’t think we deserve them. Social media makes things harder. Everyone else’s life looks perfect, while we’re struggling behind the scenes. But God never asked us to compare ourselves to anyone else. Psalm 139 says we are fearful and wonderfully made. Not accidentally. Not as a backup plan. On purpose. When I remember that, it helps me stop measuring my worth by likes, grades, or opinions. There are moments when faith feels quiet. It’s not always powerful worship music or big prayers. Sometimes faith is just whispering a prayer before bed. Sometimes it’s choosing not to quit when you feel discouraged. Isaiah 40:31 says that those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. I’ve learned that strength doesn’t always mean feeling strong; it means choosing to keep going. Life as a teen isn’t easy, and following God doesn’t mean problems disappear. But it does mean we’re never walking alone. Psalm 34:19 says we may face many troubles, but the Lord delivers us all from them. That promise gives me hope, especially on hard days. To any teen reading this: you matter more than you realize. Your struggles don’t cancel your purpose. Your doubts don’t scare God away. He’s still working with you, even when you can’t see it yet. Philippians 1:6 says God will finish the work He started and that includes you. From one teen to another, don’t give up. Not in your faith. Not in your future. God is still writing your story, and the best chapters are ahead.

— By a Teen, for teens