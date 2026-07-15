FRRC Brings ‘Know Your Rights Tour’ to Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties

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As Florida gears up for the 2026 election season, returning citizens across South Florida will have an opportunity to learn more about their voting rights through the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s (FRRC) summer “Know Your Rights Tour.”

The statewide educational tour, running from July 1 through July 29, is making stops in 20 Florida counties, including Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, to help formerly incarcerated individuals better understand voting eligibility, rights restoration, and the steps needed to safely participate in the upcoming elections.

Founded and led by returning citizens, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is a grassroots organization committed to ending disenfranchisement while helping individuals successfully transition back into their communities. Through advocacy, education and reentry support, the organization works to remove barriers for Floridians with past convictions and encourage greater civic engagement.

The tour is designed to answer one of the most common questions many returning citizens face: “Can I vote?” Organizers say attendees will receive accurate information about their eligibility, criminal records, and the rights restoration process.

“If you have a past conviction, you deserve clear answers about your eligibility, your record, and your path to the ballot box,” FRRC organizers said. “No guessing. No fear. Just the facts and people who have your back every step of the way.”

South Florida Tour Stops

Residents throughout the tri-county area can attend one of three local events:

Miami-Dade County

Tuesday, July 21 | 6 p.m.

Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall Social and Economic Institute

5120 NW 24th Ave.

Miami, FL 33142

Broward County

Wednesday, July 22 | 1 p.m.

Town of Pembroke Park City Hall

3150 SW 52nd Ave.

Hollywood, FL 33023

Palm Beach County

Friday, July 24 | 6 p.m.

Riviera Beach Marina Village

190 E. 13th St.

Riviera Beach, FL 33404

FRRC is encouraging returning citizens, family members, community advocates, faith leaders, and supporters throughout South Florida to attend the free sessions, ask questions, and gain a better understanding of voting rights restoration before Election Day.

For additional tour dates across Florida and registration information, visit the FRRC website.