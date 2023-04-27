Governor DeSantis Wields Double-Edged Sword

By John Johnson II

The more Governor DeSantis pretends to be the Captain of Florida’s peninsula, the less he appears capable of steering it through its treacherous political waters. His obsessions for political power as well as mission to become president has driven him to rule with a doubled sword, dipped in retribution and racism.

DeSantis’ willingness to propose and sign dreaded bills such as, Stop Woke Act, Reform Higher Education, Don’t Say Gay, and Parental Rights in Education are obvious signs of his unfitness as a Governor for all of Floridians or any Americans. He’s also launched attacks against Disney and Budweiser because of their support of the LGBTQ community.

It’s noted that the Governor graduated from an Ivy League University and served in the Navy. But somewhere or somehow, he’s evolved into a power-crazed politician, devoid of empathy, and disillusioned by a lust for control.

Oftentimes, he resembles the stubborn Captain Smith, who ignored warnings, believing the myth that the Titanic was unsinkable, which led to one the greatest disasters at sea. Then again, he seems as possessed to destroy anything and anyone who crosses his path to the White House, as Captain Ahab was in his pursuit of “Moby Dick,” the great white whale.

However, there’s one more character that he mimics, which is none other than the infamous Black Beard Pirate. This pirate had one wooden peg leg and wielded a doubled edged sword. Black Beard was killed at sea in a hand-to-hand battle swords by seamen wielding swords on board a ship named the “Jane,” Commanded by Captain Maynard.

This narrative purports to lead to an even greater understanding of the positive as well as negative impact of the idiom, “double-edged sword.” Simply, its meaning is to convey an immensely powerful message that, “things/actions, such as policies, can have both favorable and unfavorable consequences.

One could also conclude that he or she who chooses to wield a double-edged sword for power and vengeance, must be mindful and careful such that the blade on the opposite side of the sword might just end a political career.

Governor DeSantis failed to learn a painful lesson taught to legislators in Tennessee. Recently Tennessee Legislators used their powers as though it was a double-edged sword to expel Rep. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for protesting for gun regulation.

These Republican legislators failed to realize that the political wounds caused by their actions would reverberate to strike them. They suffered righteous wounds of political embarrassment and exposure of their racism.

Given the consequences of the double-edged sword idiom, it serves to expose the dangerous actions as well as the polarizing rhetoric of DeSantis. It’s important to be

mindful that there are Floridians who applaud every assault DeSantis wages against voting rights, women reproductive rights, Critical Race Theory, gun regulations, and American African History.

This Governor is so out of touch with moral authority and decency, that he’s frightening. As a spoiled autocrat, he’s threatening to build a prison, as his personal retribution, next to Disneyland.

Someone needs to remind the Governor to grow up, and to leave Mickey, Minnie and all the other characters at Disney alone. Goofy has never used an ARF-Rifle to kill children. Donald Duck and Bugs Bunny, being so fearful of DeSantis, have taken out restraining orders. Even members of the Republican Party are becoming alarmed of the negative impacts of his doubled-edged sword like policies.

How can Florida’s Governor DeSantis detest bullying, but behave as a bully; show love for his own children, but refuse to support common sense gun regulations; tout the importance of European/American History; but devalues African American History, and thinks that he has a chance of becoming president?

DeSantis decision to wield power as though it’s a doubled-edged sword is learning that his policies can cut both ways. In fact, he’s already gravely severed his pursuit of the presidency.

America doesn’t need a president with the foresight of Captain Smith of the Titanic, behaves as stubbornly as the possess Captain Ahab in pursuit of Moby Dick, or wields political power as a double-edged sword like the notorious Black Beard Pirate.

Hopefully, DeSantis didn’t ban books about these men. Certainly, if he read them, he would’ve learned that the actions of these men sealed their fate.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!