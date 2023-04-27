Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey react as Heat’s Jimmy Butler drops 56 on Bucks

Embiid, Maxey, Twitter react as Jimmy Butler drops 56 on Bucks (originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia)

By Eric Mullin

(Source yahoo!sports):

Jimmy. Butler.

The Heat forward put together one of the greatest individual performances in NBA playoff history on Monday night to put No. 8-seeded Miami on the brink of an unbelievable first-round upset.

A franchise playoff record 56 points from Butler led a 119-114 comeback win over the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in Miami, pushing the Heat’s series lead to 3-1 over the 2021 NBA champions.

Butler checked into the game at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter with the Heat trailing 98-87. He then led a 29-11 run with 18 points as Miami stunningly seized control of the game with a seven-point lead inside the final minute.