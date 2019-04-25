Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these contributions made by Broward County Students in our Jr. Photojournalism Program.

Easter is about the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The joy of the Resurrection is remembering that Jesus died on the cross for our sins and was raised by God. His resurrection symbolizes the eternal life that is granted to all who believe in Him. I also love how my dad and mom remind me of God’s love for us and all the people Jesus Christ died on the cross for too.

By Layla Davidson, 13

Community Laundry Day

(Photo of me in action, taken by my mom Arri Henry)

By Brielle Henry, 10

Last week, I had a chance to volunteer some time for my big cousin Ashley Eubanks’s non-profit organization, The Beauty Initiative Inc. She provided several families money to do their laundry and gave them free supplies like detergent, softener, bleach and dryer sheets.

DUAL ENROLLMENT TESTING

By Leja Williams, 14

The beginning of last week I took a major test to determine the outcome of my future. I took a test called the PERT test which determines when I start taking college classes. The first time I took it was the week before winter break and I didn’t do too well, so I studied up until the beginning of last week and I took the test. The test wasn’t that hard, but the length of it was the real challenge. After 3 hours I finished and I went to my test administrator who gave me my scores. She said I passed and I was so overly excited. I got all my paper work for dual enrollment and a couple days after the test I applied at Broward College for dual enrollment classes.