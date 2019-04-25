Zeta Chi Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Celebrates 65 years

April 25, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

By Brother Frank Gaines

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is an international organization of men of like attainment and ideals dedicated to service and uplift in the Black community.  Founded in 1911 on the campus of Howard University with the Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift , the organization today has over 750 chapters worldwide.  The local chapter, Zeta Chi, was founded April 26, 1954, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and celebrates its 65th anniversary on Friday.  Located at 1108 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL, in the heart of the Sistrunk Corridor, the brothers of Omega Psi Phi are dedicated to serving the Fort Lauderdale community.

The organization’s service to the community includes programs to assist everyone from the youth to the elderly. It includes initiatives to uplift the community, voter empowerment and education to name a few.  Recent projects include partnerships with the NAACP to restore voter rights, the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center to host a community block party for Black History Month, and Broward County to revitalize and landscape homes for the elderly.

One of the Zeta Chi Chapter’s current foci is the restoration of voter rights for citizens who have had engagement with the criminal justice system. In the upcoming months the chapter is collaborating with the NAACP, the Broward County Clerk of the Courts, the Public Defenders Office and others to empower citizens to take advantage of their fundamental right to vote.  Happy 65th Anniversary to the Zeta Chi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

About Carma Henry 13432 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*