Habari Gani? Ujima

Under a clear night sky, the Westside Gazette opened its property and its heart, inviting the community to gather for the third day of Kwanzaa and to reflect on Ujima collective work and responsibility. The familiar grounds of the Westside Gazette became more than a property; they became a village.

Partnering with the Ujima Men’s Group, the evening unfolded as a reminder that progress is never a solo journey. Families arrived with lawn chairs and shared stories, elders nodded in recognition, and children moved freely among generations—learning by watching, listening, and participating.

Greetings were offered by NAACP President Marsha Ellison, whose words echoed the spirit of unity and purpose. Longstanding families whose roots run deep. Last names like Burrows, Gray and Black stood alongside Black business owners, educators reinforcing the idea that the strength of the community is built together, brick by brick, hand in hand.

As candles were lit and reflections shared, while eating fresh fruits and salads, the most powerful presence was the youth engaged, attentive, and active—claiming their place in the circle. Beneath the stars, surrounded by history and hope, the message of Ujima was not just spoken; it was lived.

Thank you to all who made this outing and learning event successful. Harambee!!!