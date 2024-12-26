Historic Appointment: Dr. Kicia Daniel Becomes Tamarac’s First African American Woman Vice Mayor In The City’s 61-Year History

Submitted by Ciera Campbell

TAMARAC, FL – During the City of Tamarac’s Regular City Commission Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Tamarac City Commission unanimously appointed District 4 Commissioner Dr. Kicia Daniel as the City’s Vice Mayor.

Dr. Daniel, who has served on the Tamarac City Commission since November 2022, is also a Director on the 2024-2025 Broward League of Cities Board of Directors.

“I am honored to step into the role of Vice Mayor of Tamarac,” said Dr. Daniel. “I will continue to work alongside my fellow elected officials and residents to meet the needs of Tamarac families, businesses and constituents.”

Dr. Daniel’s appointment marks a historic milestone. She becomes the first African American woman to serve in this capacity in the City’s 61-year history.

A leader in education, Dr. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and a Master and Doctor of Education in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. Professionally, she serves as a school principal for Broward County Public Schools.

Tamarac covers a 12-square mile area in western Broward County and is home to nearly 72,000 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, and approximately 2,000 businesses. Ideally situated, Tamarac provides easy access to highways, railways, airports and waterways, and a wealth of cultural and sports activities. Tamarac’s median age continues to grow younger and the population more diverse, as people recognize the City as a great place to spend their lives. For more information, visit www.Tamarac.or