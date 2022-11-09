Hurricane Warning Issued In Florida For Strengthening Tropical Storm Nicole

A​ hurricane warning has been issued for areas near Florida’s Atlantic coast from Boca Raton to the Flagler – Volusia County line, and remains in effect for the northwest Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island. This means hurricane conditions are expected in these areas.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect south of Boca Raton to Hallandale Beach, Florida, and north of the Space Coast to Glynn County, Georgia, and extend inland in eastern Florida to include the Orlando metro area, where tropical storm conditions are expected. Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for Andros, New Providence and Eleuthera Islands in the Bahamas.

In addition to the tropical storm warning, a hurricane watch remains in effect for eastern Florida north of the Space Coast to Ponte Vedra Beach and south of Boca Raton to Hallandale Beach, including Lake Okeechobee. That means hurricane conditions are possible in this areas.

T​ropical storm watches extend along part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, from Bonita Beach to the mouth of the Ochlockonee River, and extend inland to include Tampa-St. Petersburg and Ft. Myers. This means tropical storm conditions are possible in these areas.

A​ storm surge warning is also in effect from North Palm Beach, Florida, to Glynn County, Georgia, as well as a stretch of the St. Johns River in northeast Florida from Georgetown to where it empties into the Atlantic Ocean north of Jacksonville Beach. This means a dangerous, life-threatening surge of water along the coast is expected in these areas.

A​ storm surge watch extends north of Glynn County, Georgia, to the Georgia – South Carolina border, south of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach, and also along a part of western Florida’s Gulf Coast from Pasco County to Levy County. This means inundation from storm surge is possible in these areas.