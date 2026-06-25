I’m just saying what I’m saying!  

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Frankly Speaking

By W. Frank Wilson

The cockroach voted for insecticide because of his hatred for the ant. In the meantime the crickets and the fly died because the cricket cast a blank ballot and the fly didn’t voted all!

While that story is funny, what’s not funny is our reality when we vote with our creed and color, when we vote against something instead of for something but all the more is

the tragedy of not voting at all!

When you don’t vote … you vote.

Tuesday is upon us and November isn’t that far away, will you be a cockroach or a fly?

Your position, your vote doesn’t just affect you but your community your family as well as you.

If you have had the experience of watching roach behavior they flee from light and many of us have in the dark or at the bar and at the barbershop opinions but the light better known as Election Day finds us scattered to every place except the polls.

It bears repeating, from the womb to the tomb your life is guided by political decisions so get in the game.

Colored people and negroes voted, but you African Americans accumulate two dollars over breakfast money and get selective amnesia.

Remember, your decision is like insecticides it affects us all.