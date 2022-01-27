IN MEMORIAM:  Homegoing service for activist, journalist Mel Reeves

By MSR News Online Above, watch a live stream of Mel Reeves’ Homegoing from Shiloh Temple I.M. on Vimeo.

Beloved activist and journalist Mel Reeves passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 64 years old.

A community viewing for Reeves took place on Wednesday, January 12 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Estes Funeral Chapel. The Celebration of Life service took place on Thursday, January 13 at 4 pm at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, located at 1201 West Broadway Avenue North in Minneapolis, with a visitation at 3 p.m. Shiloh Temple also streamed the ser-vice (see above).

Reeves described himself as a political and human rights activist, journalist/commentary writer, and organizer. He had a long and storied history with the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR), serving most recently as the community editor. He worked diligently and passionately to center the voices of the African American community and bring issues of equity and equality to the forefront of the paper right up until his untimely passing.

Some have said the pen is mightier than the sword, and Mel might have agreed, but he also thought two weapons are better than one and waged his lifelong campaign against injustice with his mighty pen in one hand and the sword of righteousness in the other.