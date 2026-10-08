It’s about time to melt this ICE

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FRANKLY SPEAKING

By W. Frank Wilson

ICE has become a vigilante organization much like another organization with three letters that terrorized Black and Brown Americans, especially in the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.

ICE is nothing more than terrorist who carries out the whims and notions of that little minion Stephen Miller whose goal is to make America as white as possible.

Every President except Trump understood the value of immigrants and with his wife being an immigrant and him being a criminal, I wonder how they remain in our country.

Incompetent Callous Elitism is causing unnecessary anxiety and fear within many minority communities that are neither criminal nor illegal

Unsubstantiated rumors point to Stephen Miller losing his white girlfriend to a Black man while at Duke University as the underlying reason for his anger towards Blacks and other minority groups.

Black Americans and others have contributed significantly and consistently to America’s success and progress, a fact that folk like Trump and Miller conveniently forget, deny and ignore.

ICE is not enforcing immigration; they’re about intimidation.