James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

JOHNSON
Funeral services for the late Gloria Jane Johnson – 68 were held December 10th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Elise German officiating.
MCCLEOD
Funeral services for the late Sister Mary Ann McLeod – 63 were held December 11th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Assistance Pastor Evangelist Eula Williams officiating.
SPIVEY – Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Baby Girl Sky Williams-Spivey – 0.
WELLINGTON
Funeral services for the late Deacon Golden Joseph Wellington – 82 were held November 30th Sunset Memorial Gar-dens with Pastor Ronald Brown officiating
