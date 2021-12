Our Hearts Are Heavy with the Passing of Merlee Lavon Snell

February 12, 1949 – December 7, 2021

Merlee Lavon Snell was born in Brundidge, Alabama on February 12, 1949. He passed away on December 7, 2021. He was a longtime resident of Fort Lauderdale and graduated from Dillard High School in 1967. Final arrangements Entrusted to: McWhite’s Funeral Home, 3501 West Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. Wake will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Funeral will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.