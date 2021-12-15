McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

AGUITAR
Funeral services for the Gloria Violet Aguitaer were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
BROWN
Funeral services for the late Mercaides C. Brown were held December 11th at Gateway Church.
CULLER
Funeral services for the late Deacon Bobby Lee Culler, Sr. were held Dec-ember 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
DAVIS
Funeral services for the late Willie Mae Davis-were held December 11th at Church of God Christian Center.
DILLION
Funeral services for the Dawn Dillion were held December 12th at New Beginnings Church Of God.
DRAYTON
Funeral services for the late Onetta Justine Smith Dr-ayton were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
MORGAN
Funeral services for the late June A. Morgan were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
NELSON
Funeral services for the late Lester Allen Nelson were held December 7th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
THOMAS
Funeral services for the late Criane (KK) Thomas were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel
WILDER- Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Rudolph B. Wilder were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
