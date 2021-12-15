McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

AGUITAR

Funeral services for the Gloria Violet Aguitaer were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

BROWN

Funeral services for the late Mercaides C. Brown were held December 11th at Gateway Church.

CULLER

Funeral services for the late Deacon Bobby Lee Culler, Sr. were held Dec-ember 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

DAVIS

Funeral services for the late Willie Mae Davis-were held December 11th at Church of God Christian Center.

DILLION

Funeral services for the Dawn Dillion were held December 12th at New Beginnings Church Of God.

DRAYTON

Funeral services for the late Onetta Justine Smith Dr-ayton were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MORGAN

Funeral services for the late June A. Morgan were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

NELSON

Funeral services for the late Lester Allen Nelson were held December 7th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

THOMAS

Funeral services for the late Criane (KK) Thomas were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel

WILDER- Not Pictured

Funeral services for the late Rudolph B. Wilder were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.