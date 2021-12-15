McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

December 15, 2021 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

AGUITAR
Funeral services for the Gloria Violet Aguitaer were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

BROWN
Funeral services for the late Mercaides C. Brown were held December 11th at Gateway Church.

CULLER
Funeral services for the late Deacon Bobby Lee Culler, Sr. were held Dec-ember 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

DAVIS
Funeral services for the late Willie Mae Davis-were held December 11th at Church of God Christian Center.

DILLION
Funeral services for the Dawn Dillion were held December 12th at New Beginnings Church Of God.

DRAYTON
Funeral services for the late Onetta Justine Smith Dr-ayton were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

MORGAN
Funeral services for the late June A. Morgan were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

NELSON
Funeral services for the late Lester Allen Nelson  were held December 7th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

THOMAS
Funeral services for the late Criane (KK) Thomas were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel

WILDER- Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Rudolph B. Wilder were held December 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

About Carma Henry 18663 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Obituaries

June 16, 2016 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

BARKER – Not Picture Funeral services for the late William M. Barker were held June 11 at McWhite’s Funeral Home. GARCIA Funeral services for the late Antonia Garcia – 77 were held June 11 at […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*