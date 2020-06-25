 Juneteenth: Where is our National Holiday

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

Juneteenth was on Friday, June 19. Juneteenth is Independence Day or Freedom Day for African Americans. It is a day that honors the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas.

More generally the releasing of enslaved African Americans throughout the prior Confederate States of America.

Lately people have been protesting and signing petitions to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday in three states. Which is disappointing. If “Independence day” is a national holiday why can’t Juneteenth be one? Is it because it has to do with Black people being freed?’