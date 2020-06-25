Learning More About Myself

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

During this pandemic, I have had an incredible amount of spare time on my hands, and I have taken up some new activities.

While staying home for an extended amount of time, I have really learned more about who I am. For example, since all of our schools have been closed down due to Covid-19, I have learned to work independently and on a schedule.

When we were in school, we had teachers to guide us throughout the day, but now we’re at home, and don’t have someone to instruct us all the time. I have had to create schedules for myself, so I am not distracted too easily.

I have also taught myself how to communicate with friends more. Since we cannot meet together in person, we find ways to talk with each such as through a Zoom call, FaceTime, or just a simple text. Although I’d rather meet with them in person, I’m glad we’ve now found other ways to have fun.

One of my favorite activities that I have discovered during the quarantine was cooking! Before, I really never had time to do much, but because I have a lot of free time, I have taken up a new hobby, which is cooking. I enjoy making breakfast for my family, and really like making desserts for them. My favorite dish I have cooked is pancakes, with an egg omelet.

Even though quarantine can be stressful at times, I have looked deep down inside of me, and learned many new things about myself. I pray quarantine can end soon, so we can go back to being with each other.