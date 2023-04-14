Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

In a Manhattan courtroom, former U. S. President was anticipating facing a difficult legal issue. A $130,000 hush payment to an adult film celebrity made in the final weeks of the 2016 election campaign is at issue. The money was allegedly paid as hush money to support Trump’s presidential campaign and conceal a sexual encounter from 2006. Trump is anticipated to enter a not guilty plea. Alvin Bragg, a New York prosecutor, gained notoriety due to Trump’s formal accusation. As the first Black person to be elected Manhattan District Attorney, Bragg, 49, began his duties in January 2022. Bragg, a resident of New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, said he had a gun pulled on him six times as a child, three of those times by police, which led him to decide to attend law school. Stormy Daniels, a star of adult movies, is also a media personality, a director, and an author. She started her own reality TV program called “Spooky Babes,” in which she searches haunted homes as a “paranormal investigator,” and she previously toyed with running for the US Senate as a Democrat who later switched to the GOP. Stormy Daniels is a media personality, a director, and an author.

The senior judge presiding over the case in Manhattan’s criminal court is Justice Juan Merchan. Merchan oversaw the Trump Organization’s criminal trial last year, which resulted in the real estate company being found guilty of tax fraud and fined, while one of its longtime executives, Allen Weisselberg, entered a plea of guilty and received a prison sentence. Susan Necheles, one of Trump’s attorneys, once represented Venero “Benny Eggs” Mangano, the underboss of the Genovese crime family, and she defended the Trump Organization in a criminal trial last year in which the business was found guilty of a scheme to defraud tax authorities. Joe Tacopina, another Trump attorney, is a sharp-suited regular cable news commentator who is used to litigating in front of the cameras of New York’s tabloids. He has defended Meek Mill, Alex Rodriguez, a former Yankees baseball player, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. Before the formal accusation, the lawyer told Reuters that he was not intimidated by contentious cases and that he and Trump had a “mutual respect” relationship. In a separate defamation lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll, Tacopina is defending Trump after he denied Carroll’s claims that he had sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Submitted by Layla Davidon