KEEPING THE DREAM ALIVE

We Must Get Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the White House

By Bobby R. Henry

Reports suggest that Donald Trump may once again attempt to overturn an election if he loses, with troubling signs indicating he and his supporters are already laying the groundwork. Experts in a recent investigative report, “The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses and Takes Power Anyway,” warn that Trump is determined to seize power, no matter the election’s outcome. The stakes are high: if he loses, he could face multiple criminal charges that may result in prison time. However, a victory could give him the leverage to dismiss many of these cases. For Trump, this isn’t just about the presidency—it’s about self-preservation.

In the face of these threats, we must act decisively to protect democracy. Voting is our strongest weapon, and we need to form alliances across communities—standing together with Jewish communities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and anyone who values freedom, equal justice, and the right to choose. Every voter who opposes efforts like Project 2025 must demonstrate our commitment through the power of our votes. This is how we will safeguard democracy, counter any attempts to sabotage the election, and ensure that every legal vote is counted.

Experts have outlined a series of actions Trump may use to undermine the election:

Spreading misinformation to erode trust in the electoral process, already demonstrated by multiple false claims. Declaring victory on election night, regardless of the actual results. Filing lawsuits to invalidate ballots in crucial states to potentially shift the outcome. Pressuring state officials to reject results, potentially working with far-right lawmakers to appoint false electors. Enlisting MAGA allies in Congress to certify these false electors, which could block Kamala Harris from securing 270 electoral votes. If neither candidate reaches 270 electoral votes, leaving the decision to the House of Representatives, where Republicans could make Trump president.

This election is not just a rerun of 2020—it is a more sophisticated effort to subvert the democratic process. We must rally behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, push back against election subversion, and fight for a future centered on people-first policies and democratic values.