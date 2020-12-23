Kwanzaa Creator, Dr. Maulana Karenga, To Give Virtual Lecture

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Eastern Time, the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO) and The International African Arts Festival (iaafestival) will present the 54th Kwanzaa Celebration – virtually. The program will feature Dr. Maulana Karenga, the creator of Kwanzaa, Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, as well as highlights of other internationally known artists from the 49th Annual International African Arts Festival.

Dr. Karenga’s 2020 Kwanzaa lecture is titled: “Kwanzaa and the Well-Being of the World: Living and Uplifting the Seven Principles”

In addition to Dr. Maulana Karenga being the creator of Kwanzaa, the Nguzo Saba & Kawaida, he is also Professor & Chair, Department of Africana Studies, CSULB; Chair of the Organizations Us & The National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO); He is the author of several scholarly books, among them: Introduction to Black Studies; MAAT: The Moral Ideal in Ancient Egypt; & Odu Ifa: The Ethical Teachings.

This event is expected to be aired worldwide, in the USA, The Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, South Africa and West Africa.

The community can visit the International African Arts Festival website at www.iaafestival.org to purchase their link to this highly anticipated event. The fee is $15.

The sponsors are also offering the IAAFestival vendors the opportunity to participate in this very special Kwanzaa celebration. If you are interested in being a part of this event, please contact us at (646) 291-7254.