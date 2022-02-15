Lake Park Receives $11 Million Grant

To Mitigate Flooding And Improve Water Discharge Quality

Submitted by Merrell Angstreich

LAKE PARK, FL, February 9, 2022 – The Town of Lake Park has been awarded a grant of more than $11 million through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program. The $11,067,635 will be used to retrofit the Town’s aging drainage system using low-impact green infrastructure.

Once completed, the project will immediately help to solve flooding issues and will ultimately result in long-term sustainability as it mitigates flooding due to the current system’s lack of capacity as well as climate change-based flash floods resulting from sea level rise. The project will also filter the water that is collected prior to discharging it to the Lake Worth Lagoon, thereby enhancing the water quality of the Lagoon. One primary manner of filtration to be used will be underground storage filtration chambers, making Lake Park the first community in South Florida to employ this cutting-edge technique.

“This is by far the largest grant in the history of the Town of Lake Park, and we could not be more grateful,” said Town Manager John D’Agostino, who added “This large-scale project will not only benefit the Town, it will also help to improve the Lake Worth Lagoon and provide a healthier home for the many species of wildlife and plant life that reside there. And the ability to accomplish all of this without any financial impact to our residents is essential in a Town such as ours, which is home to many low- and moderate-income individuals and families.”

