Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Local News

    Lauderhill Youth Summer Camp

    2 Mins Read0 Views
    Screenshot
    Advertisement
    Confidence in every step. Campers at The Youth Empowerment Village practice professional etiquette and presentation skills to prepare for bright futures.

    From leadership development at the Youth Empowerment Village to beatmaking and music.

    From leadership development at the Youth Empowerment Village to beatmaking and music production at St. George, our campers are learning, creating, and growing every day!

     

    Voices rising with purpose. Young participants at the Cultural Museum’s Youth Empowerment Village engage in empowering lessons designed to build self-esteem and communication skills.

    At Windermere, the Goo Cutz Barber Academy and Voices Unmuted are equipping youth with tools for self-empowerment, healthy relationships, and confidence that lasts a lifetime.

     

    Future leaders in the making! Students at The Youth Empowerment Village sharpen their public speaking and leadership skills during an interactive workshop at the Cultural Museum.

    There’s something for every child at Lauderhill’s 2025 Summer Camps!

     

    Voices rising with purpose. Young participants at the Cultural Museum’s Youth Empowerment Village engage in empowering lessons designed to build self-esteem and communication skills.

    ✨ Don’t miss out—view the full schedule and register now at lauderhill-fl.gov/summercamp.

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts