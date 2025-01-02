“A loyal, unqualified nominee lacking integrity and morality is no friend to Democracy, the rule of law, or the US Constitution!” John Johnson II.. 12/24/24

By John Johnson II

Managing America’s government of, for, and by the people is a tough and challenging job for its President. Consequently, it behooves a President to surround himself with the most competent and battle-tested Cabinet Members in the Country. The urgency of this need for competence cannot be overstated. While loyalty is a lofty qualification, a loyal, unqualified nominee, even an unqualified billionaire, is more dangerous than a platoon of political opponents. It’s the competence that ensures the stability and progress of our government.

President-elect Trump was a Mega Star of the hit TV show, the “Apprentice” long before becoming the Commander-In-Chief. Also, he was the highest-paid star at that time, earning a half billion dollars. He was famous for identifying unqualified Apprentices and issuing his trademark phrase, “You’re Fired.”

Nevertheless, the Presidency isn’t a TV show, despite its many viewers and receiving endless media coverage. He has a penchant and a quick temperament for firing unloyal and incompetent Cabinet Members. Yet the more competent hired lessen the need for firings!

Consequently, why would voters and certainly Senators be comfortable supporting the President’s attempts to fill a host of Cabinet positions with loyalists who are utterly unqualified nominees for the position? The potential consequences of such appointments could be not only embarrassing but dangerous. It’s up to us, the voters and the Senators, to voice our concerns and make informed decisions.

An unqualified loyal nominee sitting for a photo op is drastically different from offering advice regarding a crisis in the Middle East. Still, a President surrounded by a cast of loyal, unqualified nominees doesn’t produce a strong government of, for, and by the people.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!