Marie Woodson Honored as “Legislator of the Year” by Broward Democratic Senior Caucus

State Representative Marie Woodson of Hollywood has been recognized as the “Legislator of the Year” by the Broward Democratic Senior Caucus during its annual luncheon held in Plantation.

Now serving her third term in the Florida House, Woodson received the honor for her outstanding commitment to democracy and her legislative accomplishments despite working within a Republican supermajority in Tallahassee.

During the most recent legislative session, more than half of her sponsored bills were passed, including key measures that expand breast exam coverage, supporting youth transitioning out of foster care, combat notario fraud, and fund critical clean water projects.

Woodson, who currently serves as the House Democratic Whip, expressed gratitude to the “countless individuals who believe in creating positive change,” emphasizing that her successes are the result of strong community support and collaboration.

She is presently running unopposed for re-election to continue representing House District 105.