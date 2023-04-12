Mary Alice Yancy-Baskin “Ms. Moo” Will Now Join The Best Barbers in Heaven”

May 31, 1941 – April 4, 2023

Mary Alice Yancey-Baskin was born on May 31, 1941. She relocated from Charlotte, NC, and moved to Hallandale, Florida as a young adult. She relocated to South Florida by way of her only sister, Henrietta Woulard, who came to North Carolina to pack her sister up.

Her faith and belief in God led her toward a career path where she never could imagine the lives she would touch. She was a praying woman, who always knew that God would provide if you have faith in him. She put her total trust in God.

As a result, He opened a door for her to attend Barber College in Miami, Fl, which cultivated her passion for being the best Barber in Fort Lauderdale. She began her career as a Barber at Robert’s Barber Shop, located on Historic Sistrunk Blvd. It was from this experience that she developed her craft for cutting hair and being the best at it. Although she used her six sons to practice and cultivate her talent, you never had to worry about her not giving you the best haircut possible. She later opened her Barber Shop, Mary’s Hair Design, which was also located on Historic Sistrunk Blvd. She was proud of the work she did in the community and her love for the people she served. She was a multi-generational barber, who took care of her customers’ grooming needs for nearly 40 years. If anyone ever wanted to know who was a good barber in the Fort Lauderdale area, her name was synonymous with being, “Simply the Best Barber in Fort Lauderdale!”

She gained notoriety as one of the first barbers in the city who was able to cut any design in her customer’s hair either freehanded or simply looking at a picture. Her customers would travel from Palm Beach and Dade Counties to receive their “Barbershop Therapy” from Ms. Mary. She was a person you could trust and easy to talk with. Her customers knew she would make sure they received personal care and a quality haircut from Ms. Mary. On any given day, you would find plenty of laughter, always a kind word, and made to feel like family when you enter the doors of her barber shop. She was always going over and beyond to make sure her customers received her very best. When you left her Barbershop, you always felt better knowing that she had a way of making you feel special and always was a great listener. She became connected with her customers and could tell when they needed her attention and listening ears. You could count on her for sound guidance and a profound level of wisdom. She genuinely cared for her customers. When she was nominated to receive a plaque, to be affixed on a wall at Joseph C. Carter Park, formerly known as Sunland Park, for her service as a Pillar in the Community. The committee interviewed her and asked, “Why did you cut hair for so long?” She responded, “I just LOVED the people.” Not to mention, the People LOVED her equally as well! Her customers became her family. She would attend graduations, weddings, baby showers, and cookouts to let her customers know that they were considered family to her.

She was always a “Class Act” even when she became a matriarch while living in Lake View Apartments. She would remind her children that “You can live in the projects, but the projects do not have to live in you.” As a result of her desire to live in a clean community, she would often clean the area in front of her yard as well as around the enclosed dumpster in front of her apartment. This encouraged the other residents to send their children outside to assist Ms. Mary with cleaning their area. She started a Clean Up Day in Lake View, which encouraged the residents to follow in her footsteps and started fixing up their yards and helping to keep the community clean.

While living in Lake View, many of the residents looked up to her for guidance, not to mention her good southern cooking on Wednesdays and Sundays. Her children always managed to bring additional friends over, she would always open her doors and home to their friends. Once they ate her good Southern cooking, they never left our family.

If you were looking to find her on Wednesday, you would have to join her or wait till she finished her Movie Day on Wednesdays. She loved going to the movies. Her favorite part of going to the movies was to get buttered popcorn and ice cream. If she recruited you as her Movie Buddy on Wednesdays, you had to be ready when she came to pick you up. She would dare not be late for the movie on Wednesday. Her flair for fashion made her stand out in any setting. She became very clever by sewing the majority of her clothes, which led her to save money by sewing her children’s clothes. Often people would pay her for sewing their outfits for concerts/parties. She loved good music and dancing. Her personality was infectious. She was a person who had a huge heart for anyone she encountered. Always giving a kind word to someone. Her LOVE for the People made a tremendous impact in Broward County.

She is survived by her only sister, Henrietta Woulard (Valdosta, Ga); Nephews: Walter

Simmons, Sr / Naomi (Kentucky) and Willie Joe Natson (Valdosta, Ga.). Her Children:

Herbert Yancey (Ocala, Fl); Patience Dotson / Rashad (Ocala, FL); Timothy

Yancey / Teresa (Fort Lauderdale, FL.); Ricky Yancey / Irene (Middletown, Ohio); Nicky Yancey / Rosalind (Fort Lauderdale, FL.); Gerald Yancey (Atlanta, Ga). Stepsons: Lance Baskin (Fort Lauderdale, FL); and Craig Baskin / Amber. (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Additionally, she had two children who preceded her in death: David Yancey and Pamela Smith. Her dear friends for over fifty years: Charlotte Glover; Ethel Mae Davis; and Larry Sumlin. Along with her 26 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren and one on the way. A host of great nieces, nephews and a goddaughter Henrietta Davis. She also leaves to mourn a host of friends and loved ones.

Celebration of Life Services for: Mrs. Mary Yancey Baskin Wake/Viewing McWhite Funeral Home 3501 West Broward Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Friday, April 14th, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Homegoing Service: Redeeming Word Christian Center 2800 Prospect Road Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Saturday, April 15th, 11:30 a.m.

Repast: Joseph C. Carter Park Gymnasium 1450 West Sunrise Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, April 15th, 2:00-6:00 p.m.