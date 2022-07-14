Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

On Saturday, Massachusetts firefighters battled a large fire that started at a hotel on Nantucket Island. The Nantucket Fire Department said in a news release those authorities received a report of a fire at the Veranda House hotel shortly after 6:45 a.m. Saturday, and that an off-duty captain and several people ran to the scene to help evacuate guests. The hotel confirmed all employees and guests were safely evacuated and accounted for. Despite firefighters’ efforts to keep the blaze contained, the flames raged on and spread to several other buildings. There were no reported civilian injuries, but two firefighters were transported from the scene for possible heat exhaustion and a third for a back injury.

Submitted by Layla Davidson