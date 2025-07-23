Maude Lewis Storr Honored by Broward County and City of Fort Lauderdale for her 100th Birthday

Advertisement

“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:29 – She Is Praiseworthy…

Wednesday, July 16, 2025, was a special day for a very special lady as centenarian Mrs. Maude Storr celebrated her 100th Birthday and was honored with the Key to Broward County from Commissioner Robert McKinzie! In addition to Commissioner McKinzie, she was surrounded by Florida Senator Rosalind Osgood, family, friends and her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters as she sat royally in her front yard receiving the many birthdays; well wishes and gifts.

The City of Fort Lauderdale also proclaimed July 16, 2025, as Maude Lewis Storr Day for her outstanding civic and educational contributions to her community.

As a woman born in what is known as “The Greatest Generation” (1925), Maude Lewis Storr has traveled many miles and many roads. Roads and destinations that were influenced by the words spoken to her by the great Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune saying to her “Make Your Mother Proud.”

A native of Florida, Maude Lewis Storr grew up in the country…Alachua County near Gainesville, Florida. At the age of 9, her father passed, leaving her mother a widow with six children. Guided by the training of her mother, Maude Lewis Storr graduated from high school at age 16 as the valedictorian of her class. She continued her studies at what was then Florida Normal and Industrial Institute (now Florida Memorial University) receiving an Associate of Arts Degree. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Tuskegee University. Her unwavering love for education motivated her to pursue and earn a Master’s Degree in Education from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and the completion of post graduate work at Florida State University, the University of Miami, and Florida Atlantic University.

In 1943, Maude, her husband, and their daughter, Carol, moved to Broward County (Deerfield Beach, FL) as a classroom teacher. She began her 46-year career with the Broward County Public Schools. As a classroom teacher, she primarily focused on teaching Reading and Basic Education for underprivileged youth. She taught at Braithwaite Elementary (Deerfield Beach) and later Walker Elementary and Sunland Park Elementary (Fort Lauderdale). As a classroom teacher, her objective was “teaching the whole child”. She made home visits to families which gave a personal insight “to the whole child”. These visits helped her to develop and implement creative programs to help children improve their reading skills.

In 1957, Mrs. Storr became a Corrective Reading Teacher. In 1965, she assisted in the research, writing, and development of an innovative reading program for the Broward County Public Schools. Mrs. Storr was an essential member of the team that was responsible for writing the original ESEA – Education and Secondary Education Act Title 1 Grant Application for five additional mobile Reading trailers and the Reading Center facility. Mrs. Storr received a U. S. Department of Education Award for what became a nationally recognized model. Continuing to “soar to greater heights” in her purpose, Mrs. Storr served in the Broward County Public Schools as a Chief Reading Curriculum Specialist, Education Specialist, and as the Director II of Special Programs.

Filled with a sincere heart for others, Mrs. Storr’s life is a vivid panorama of “giving” through her efforts to preserve the historical, cultural, and social essentiality of Broward’s Black Community. As a long-standing and continual member of First Baptist Church Piney Grove, Mrs. Storr once served as the chair of the multi-million dollar fundraising project for the construction of the New First Baptist Church Piney Grove. Additionally, she has served as the Superintendent of Sunday School at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Mrs. Storr’s spiritual gift of service reached beyond the walls of the church. Through her membership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (Zeta Rho Omega Chapter), Les Bonnes Amies Club (founding member) and member of the Friends of the Von D. Mizell Library (now Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center) where she served as the co-chair of the annual community fundraising committee, Mrs. Storr continued her beloved service to others.

Mrs. Storr’s passion for the preservation for the cultural heritage of Broward’s Black community motivated her to author a series of children books called “Ordinary People Who Did ExtraOrdinary Things” which chronicled the lives of four of Broward County’s Black settlers: Ms. Lillian Cousins, Ms. Annie Mae Dailey, Mr. Granison Gaines, and Mr. Eddie B. Holloway. This series remains on shelves of the Broward County Public Libraries.

Although never a person to “toot her own horn” or to talk boastfully about herself, Mrs. Storr is the recipient of numerous awards of recognition. She has received notable awards such as, the YMCA Distinguished Service Award and the J M Family Enterprises, Inc. African American Achievers Award for Arts and Culture.

Yet, her most cherished treasure is her family and their love. It is their accolades that give her the greatest joy and fondness. With her devoted husband of over 50 years, the late Fredrick Leon Storr, they raised their daughter, Carol Storr Hill (now deceased) and was blessed with two grandsons, Homer Hill III (wife, Margie) and Brent Hill (wife, Tracee). And her heart pounds with joy and fondness for her great-grandson, Aaron Hill. Maude Storr is celebrated in a magazine created by her family called Time Magazine 100.

Once asked whether she felt that she has lived her life’s purpose, she responded by saying, “I don’t know. I just wanted to help people in any way I could.”

Happy 100th Birthday to Maude Lewis Storr! “100 Years of Living and Giving”