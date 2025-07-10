Mayor Bottoms Slams GOP for Slashing Medicaid & SNAP While Adding TRILLIONS to the Deficit

Advertisement

By Atlanta Daily World

(Source: ADW)

Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Mayor of Atlanta and Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia, issued the following statement after Senate Republicans passed their plan to slash taxes for billionaires while gutting health care, despite bipartisan opposition:

“Donald Trump and Republicans are cutting healthcare for more than 11 million Americans and slashing food benefits, just to give their billionaire donors massive tax cuts. If this bill becomes law, families across our state will face higher medical bills, thinner grocery budgets, and the very real threat of more rural hospital closures, all while Washington adds trillions to the national debt.

“This isn’t just a Democratic warning. Our Republican neighbor, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, has said the plan ‘will betray [Trump’s] promise’ not to cut Medicaid. When voices in both parties are sounding the alarm, Congress should hit the brakes and protect the people it claims to serve.

“As governor, I’ll do the exact opposite: I’ll work to expand Medicaid on Day One to cover hundreds of thousands more Georgians, keep our rural hospitals open, and fight every bad idea that comes out of Washington that hurts Georgians — no matter which party cooks it up. I balanced every budget as mayor, built a record $182 million rainy-day reserve without raising taxes, and I’ll bring that same fiscal discipline and moral clarity to the governor’s office. As this bill moves to the U.S. House, I call on every member of Congress, Republican and Democrat, to vote to stop it.”