     Men stealers

    Kaaliyah Lollar
    Kaalijah Lollar, a 16 year old sophomore student at Miami Central High, has a wealth of talents. Her gift of writing, singing, dancing, and acting is beyond measure. Now she has unleashed her gift of poetry.

    By Kaaliyah Lollar

     We are ONLY God’s children

    so we shouldn’t have had to dwell

    On a plantation that the white folks

    made a personal hell

    When we died on their boats they threw us overboard and said “oh well”

    They’re deal sealers, slave dealers, skin peelers but most of all they’re men stealers.

    Telling us when to wake and work,

    and if they’re angry they’ll lay us in the dirt

    Letting our kids get took away so they can receive a steady pay

    We were touched, beat, and barely

    allowed to eat

    With the white man stepping on our neck

    We suffered a humiliating defeat

    If you were a beautiful black woman

    They treat you like a piece of meat

    For what our ancestors faced we are now healing

    As for what they did to them we see it all revealing

    They treated slaves as if from dirt

    we were cheaper

    Buying us like meat for an average consumer

    And in history they will forever be known as men stealers.

     

