Kaalijah Lollar, a 16 year old sophomore student at Miami Central High, has a wealth of talents. Her gift of writing, singing, dancing, and acting is beyond measure. Now she has unleashed her gift of poetry.
By Kaaliyah Lollar
We are ONLY God’s children
so we shouldn’t have had to dwell
On a plantation that the white folks
made a personal hell
When we died on their boats they threw us overboard and said “oh well”
They’re deal sealers, slave dealers, skin peelers but most of all they’re men stealers.
Telling us when to wake and work,
and if they’re angry they’ll lay us in the dirt
Letting our kids get took away so they can receive a steady pay
We were touched, beat, and barely
allowed to eat
With the white man stepping on our neck
We suffered a humiliating defeat
If you were a beautiful black woman
They treat you like a piece of meat
For what our ancestors faced we are now healing
As for what they did to them we see it all revealing
They treated slaves as if from dirt
we were cheaper
Buying us like meat for an average consumer
And in history they will forever be known as men stealers.