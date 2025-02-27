Advertisement

Kaalijah Lollar, a 16 year old sophomore student at Miami Central High, has a wealth of talents. Her gift of writing, singing, dancing, and acting is beyond measure. Now she has unleashed her gift of poetry.

By Kaaliyah Lollar

We are ONLY God’s children

so we shouldn’t have had to dwell

On a plantation that the white folks

made a personal hell

When we died on their boats they threw us overboard and said “oh well”

They’re deal sealers, slave dealers, skin peelers but most of all they’re men stealers.

Telling us when to wake and work,

and if they’re angry they’ll lay us in the dirt

Letting our kids get took away so they can receive a steady pay

We were touched, beat, and barely

allowed to eat

With the white man stepping on our neck

We suffered a humiliating defeat

If you were a beautiful black woman

They treat you like a piece of meat

For what our ancestors faced we are now healing

As for what they did to them we see it all revealing

They treated slaves as if from dirt

we were cheaper

Buying us like meat for an average consumer

And in history they will forever be known as men stealers.