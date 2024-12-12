Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Kionne L. McGhee Honors Dr. Desmond Meade with Street Naming Ceremony

Submitted by Jessica Garrett Modkins

In a powerful and emotional ceremony on Friday, December 6, Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Kionne L. McGhee honored Dr. Desmond Meade, a visionary advocate for justice and equality, by renaming a portion of Southwest 268th Street (Moody Drive) as Desmond Meade Street. The event, held at 26700 S. Federal Highway, marked a significant moment in Miami-Dade’s history, recognizing a man whose personal journey exemplifies resilience redemption, and dedication to justice.

Vice Chairman McGhee sponsored the resolution to rename the street in Meade’s honor, a tribute to his extraordinary life and work. From his struggles with addiction and homelessness to becoming one of the nation’s leading civil rights advocates, Meade’s story has been one of profound transformation. “Desmond Meade Street stands as a testament to the enduring impact of a man who not only overcame his own adversity but made it his mission to change the lives of others,” said McGhee. “His tireless fight for justice has restored dignity to over 1.4 million Floridians and reshaped our state’s history.”

The street that now bears Dr. Meade’s name holds deep personal significance. It is the very street he walked as a young man, during some of his darkest days when he struggled with addiction. That very road, now renamed in his honor, symbolizes both his journey of redemption and his unwavering commitment to uplift others. “I walked this street as a drug addict, and today, I walk it with pride, knowing that it now stands as a beacon of hope for those who need it most,” Meade shared in his remarks. “This street sign is not just for me—it’s for everyone who has ever felt they didn’t have a second chance.”

Meade’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. After a troubled period in his youth, which included addiction, incarceration, and homelessness, he refused to let his past define him. While living in a homeless shelter, he enrolled in Miami-Dade College, where he graduated with honors in 2010. He then went on to earn his law degree from Florida International University College of Law in 2013.

Today, Dr. Meade is the president and executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), a grassroots organization dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination of people with criminal convictions. Under his leadership, the FRRC spearheaded the successful campaign for the passage of Amendment 4 in 2018, which restored voting rights to over 1.4 million Floridians—a monumental step in expanding democracy.

Dr. Meade’s advocacy has earned him global recognition. In 2019, he was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, and he has also been honored as a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. His work continues to inspire individuals worldwide, proving that redemption is not just possible, but powerful.

Vice Chairman McGhee emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating figures like Dr. Meade while they are still with us. “Desmond Meade’s legacy is one that will continue to inspire us for generations to come. We are grateful for the opportunity to honor him today,” McGhee said. “Thank you, Desmond, for showing us that the power of change starts within, and for being a shining example of what is possible when we never give up on ourselves.”

As the community gathered to unveil the newly designated Desmond Meade Street, the ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of redemption. It is a lasting tribute to a man who turned his personal pain into purpose, and in doing so, paved the way for a more inclusive and just future for all.