Miami-Dade Students Secure $1,000 Prize in National “I Got Bank! Youth Financial Literacy Essay & Art Contest

Source: Hy-Lo News

Three Miami-Dade students have earned national recognition for their outstanding financial literacy skills. Zoë Madison Orndorff, 9, Andrew Elus, 11, and Jalonie Lue Shue, 12, were selected as three of the 10 winners in OneUnited Bank’s 15th annual “I Got Bank! Youth Financial Literacy Essay & Art Contest.”

Each student received a $1,000 savings account for their essays highlighting the importance of saving money and supporting their families.

Teri Williams, President and COO of OneUnited Bank and one of the contest judges, said the students’ insights reflect both the realities of today’s economy and a growing financial awareness among young people.

The contest is part of OneUnited Bank’s long-standing commitment to making financial literacy a core value across the nation.