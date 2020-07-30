Miramar PD identifies wandering toddler, search continues for his missing mother

MIRAMAR, FL – The Miramar Police Department has identified the young boy found wandering in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday morning as Kamdyn. Detectives said they are actively searching for the boy’s mother, 21-year-old Leila Cavett, who is missing.

When images of Kamdyn went viral, they eventually found their way to Leila’s family in another state.

“Someone sent it to my sister and they sent it to me and I said 100 percent that’s Kamdyn, but the question is why are they in Florida,” said Gina Lewis, Leila Cavett’s sister.

The family lives in Jasper, Alabama, approximately 800 miles from South Florida, where the family says it has no connections.

“Were in the middle of a pandemic,” Lewis said. “So it’s not like they were taking a vacation out of the blue with the baby. There’s no way.”

Ebony Williams said she found Kamdyn walking barefoot in the parking lot on Sunday morning in Miramar. He was wearing a soiled diaper and a T-shirt.

“I asked him, you know, ‘Where is your mommy?’ And he kind of just pointed, kind of like everywhere. And I reached out my hand, and he grabbed my hand and I just walked around the complex hoping that I would find somebody looking for him,” Williams said.

Lori Rodriguez said after Williams approached her she volunteered to change his diaper and take care of him. Unable to find his parents, the two mothers decided to call 911.

The boy couldn’t give police officers his name or age. Officers gave him toys and played with him. They turned him over to the Florida Department of Children and Families on Sunday.