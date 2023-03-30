Month-Long Search Continues for Missing Florida Teen

The search for 15-year-old Khamya Reddick, who has been missing for over a month from her home in Opa-locka, Florida, continues as her family and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) seek the public’s assistance in locating her.

Khamya’s mother, Cednithra Wilkerson, has been tirelessly searching the area for her daughter for six weeks, and the family’s concern for her well-being grows with each passing day. Wilkerson recently spoke with NCMEC, expressing her deep love for Khamya and the desperation she feels to have her daughter safely home.

Khamya is described as 5’4” and weighs 110lbs; she has Black hair and brown eyes. On March 23, Khamya was featured on Ring’s Neighbors app, which has a partnership with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

The public is urged to come forward with any information they may have about Khamya’s disappearance, and to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Miami Gardens Police Department at 1-305-474-6473.

Khamya’s family and NCMEC remain committed to bringing her home safely, and her mother’s words serve as a powerful reminder of their unwavering love and dedication to finding her: “I miss her and love her and want her home dearly. And if anyone knows anything, please help. I am so desperate