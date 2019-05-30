Moore Foundation Awards Scholarships

The Carlton B Moore Freedom Foundation, Inc. awarded three high school seniors with scholarships to assist them with furthering their college/university educations. This is the Foundation’s fifth year of awarding scholarships to our local youths.

The following Dillard High School seniors each received a $1,000 scholarship: Deiondray Collins plans to attend Florida Memorial University in Miami, Fla. He will major in Criminal Justice. His mother is Ms. Sabrina Collins.

Aiyana Edwards plans to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga. She will major in Political Science. Her parents are Ms. Brigitte T. Brihm and Mr. Corey Edwards.

Jasmine Williams plans to attend either the Honors College at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. or Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, in Tallahassee, Fla. She will major in Biology. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Williams.

The memorial scholarship is named in honor of Carlton B. Moore, who served as a City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner for more than 20 years. His favorite saying was, “When wishing won’t, work will”. Mr. Moore attended Dillard High School and graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School. He also served as president of the Fort Lauderdale Chapter of the NAACP. He was the recipient of many awards. Moore was an advocate for change and revitalization, especially for the Northwest corridor. He loved music, especially jazz, and traveling.

The Chaiman and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors are Becky Jones and Ada Moore, respectively. The other Board officers are Vice Chairman, Forrest G Moore; Treasurer, Delores Y McKinley, Afrah Hamin, Secretary; and Parliamentarian, Ernestine Williams. Other Board members include Pamela Adams, Keith Allen, Sherri Garrett, Kenneth Gibbs, Kenitha Gilliam, Mikal Hamin Earlene Striggles Horne, Jessica Jolly, Cora Johnson, Cynthia McDonald, DeNese Moore, Dianne Shuler, Michelle Stoney, and Daryl Wilcox.

For further information, feel free to contact us at Carltonbmoorefreedom

foundation@yahoo.com.