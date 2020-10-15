More than 1.6 million Floridians have already voted by mail, 246K in Miami-Dade & Broward

TALLAHASSEE – More than 1.6 million Floridians have already voted in the Nov. 3 elections.

As of Monday, 1.669 million vote-by-mail ballots had been turned in to county elections offices, according to statistics posted online by the Florida Division of Elections.

Democrats had mailed in 850,328 ballots, while Republicans had submitted 487,754. Unaffiliated and third party voters had turned in 751,671 ballots.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, nearly 1.1 million ballots have been mailed out and more than 246-thousand people have voted.

MIAMI-DADE:

In Miami-Dade County, more than 520-thousand vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed out with more than 90-thousand already returned.

46,728 Democrats have mailed in their ballots, while Republicans have submitted 22,118. Unaffiliated and third party voters had submitted 21,417 ballots.

BROWARD:

In Broward, more than 557-thousand vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out with more than 156-thousand returned.

Democrats have mailed back 98,344 ballots and Republicans have submitted 25,495. Unaffiliated voters and members of third party voters have sent back 32,571.

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-up mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Request a Vote-By-Mail ballot in Miami-Dade

Request a Vote-By-Mail ballot in Broward

Request a Vote-By-Mail ballot in Monroe

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.