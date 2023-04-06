NAACP South Dade Branch Statement on the Bills Being Presented in the Florida Legislature

By Diego Lazcano, Communications Chair of South Dade NAACP

MIAMI, FL – The NAACP South Dade Branch is deeply concerned about the numerous bills that have been introduced in Tallahassee attacking freedom of speech, parental choice, gutting diversity, and inclusion programs, ending gender, race and ethnic studies as areas for study, and the blatant attempt at privatizing public education. Despite the very real problems facing all Floridians – a lack of affordable housing, loss of Medicaid coverage, and high-priced home insurance, Governor DeSantis and the Legislature are more focused on culture wars and further dividing our communities. In the process, the real needs of Floridians are being pushed to the side in favor of presidential ambitions and soundbites for national media. We stand in solidarity with our teachers, professors, LGBTQ+ community, and all who are being marginalized by the very real effects of these bills. We #StayWoke.