What to know about Trump’s arraignment

Former President Donald Trump has been arrested. He surrendered to authorities at the courthouse in Manhattan at around 1:30 p.m. ET.
Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and then arraigned in court before Judge Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m. ET.
The charges, about 30 counts related to document fraud, are unknown, because the indictment against him is under seal. They are expected to be unsealed and made public when he is arraigned.
The charges resulted from an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The former president has denied wrongdoing.
Anti-Trump and pro-Trump protesters, as well as the media, flooded the area outside the courthouse. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and George Santos, R-N.Y., made brief stops to join Trump supporters protesting against his indictment but departed amid the chaos.
Trump plans to give a speech tonight at Mar-a-Lago after he returns to Florida.
