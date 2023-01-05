On Sunday, at least 14 people were killed in a brazen armed assault on a prison in Juarez, Mexico

On Sunday, at least 14 people were killed in a brazen armed assault on a prison in Juarez, Mexico. According to the Chihuahua state attorney general’s office, ten security guards and four prisoners were killed, and 13 others were injured. The incident began when gunmen in armored vehicles arrived at the prison and opened fire on security personnel. Inmates took advantage of the situation, and 24 inmates escaped. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. This was not the first-time violence erupted at the prison. Hundreds of Mexican troops were sent there in August following a clash between the two cartels that resulted in a riot and 11 deaths.

