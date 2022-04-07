Opa-locka native serves aboard USS Hershel Williams

April 7, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Seaman Bailey Lang, front, from Burnt Hills, New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kierra Dexter, from Opelika, Florida, act as members of the hose team when engaging a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), March 26, 2022. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

 

About Carma Henry 19425 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*