Opa-locka native serves aboard USS Hershel Williams

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Seaman Bailey Lang, front, from Burnt Hills, New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kierra Dexter, from Opelika, Florida, act as members of the hose team when engaging a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), March 26, 2022. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)