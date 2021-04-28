LETTER TO EDITOR

By Jake Pickering

Former social media influencer Don Trump Was a wannabe Godfather in orangeface, Moron Mafia Don is a dishonest disgrace!

Why did these chumps vote for Don Trump?

Do Rapepublicans prefer lies over the truth?

Or are your tax cuts for the rich your excuse?

We all saw how you applauded his bigotry.

Had kids in cages & neo-Nazis he enrages.

His attack against the line of succession!

And neo-Confederate calls for secession.

“Same as it ever was”, sang David Byrne.

“Same as it ever was.” Richard Nixon…

“Same as it ever was.” Ronald Reagan…

“Same as it ever was.” George Bush…

Whatever Fox News talking heads may say, you know they’re total racists, 100% KKK!!!!

We have the evidence, the proof & receipts, your whacked words are taped for all to see!

Take your imaginary “Jewish space laser”

And aim it at moron Marjorie Taylor Greene, because no one cares what crackpots say.

Biden is President now. It’s a brand-new day.

Donald Trump is done, son. Trump is a fool!

And Don Jr. is a complete cocaine fiend too.