“CHICAGO FIGHTING COCKS”

April 28, 2021

Letter to Editor

By Jake Pickering

“I hate Illinois Nazis.”   —  John Belushi (AKA Jake Blues)

Sweet Home Chicago, do yourselves a favor and make this the final season for the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks.  “Blackhawks”?  Seriously?

It’s 2021, folks.  Don’t be afraid of joining the rest of us in the 21st Century, already!

Here are my fifteen favorite new team name options for Chicago’s NHL franchise. Pick one, if you please, wonderful people of the Windy City:

*  Chicago Bike Locks

*  Chicago Hard Knocks

*  Chicago Chicken Pox

*  Chicago Wool Socks

*  Chicago Silly Walks

*  Chicago Detox

*  Chicago Dumb Jocks

*  Chicago Crosswalks

*  Chicago Jonas Salks

*  Chicago Woodstocks

*  Chicago Air Jordan High Tops

*  Chicago Oprah Talks

*  Chicago Ham Hocks

*  Chicago Wayne’s World Rocks

*  Chicago Fighting Cocks

 

*