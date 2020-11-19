Phi Beta Sigma Astronaut Pilots New SpaceX Ship to the International Space Station

On October 31, Phi Beta Sigma Brother Victor J. Glover Jr. made history by piloting the first operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the International Space Station and will do a six month stay on the International Space Station.

Glover piloted the SpaceX Crew Dragon which is the first privately built craft designed to transport people to and from space. This mission will test how the new type of spacecraft functions under new conditions.

According to Cal Poly, the ship has flown more than 20 trips between Earth and the International Space Station since 2012, but Glover’s mission will be the first to carry a full load of passengers rather than just a pilot, copilot and non-human cargo.

“Glover will also perform spacewalks to help maintain the station itself and operate the station’s robotic arm to interact with resupply missions. He will participate in new and ongoing research projects that use data from a floating lab and a team of trained scientists not bound by the constraints of Earth.” Cal Poly stated.

Glover was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013 while serving as a Legislative Fellow in the United States Senate. The California native holds Bachelor of Science in General Engineering, a Master of Science in Flight Test Engineering, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering and a Master of Military Operational Art and Science. Glover is a Naval Aviator and was a test pilot in the F/A-18 Hornet, Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler. He and his family have been stationed in many locations in the United States and Japan, and he has deployed in combat and peacetime.

We at Watch The Yard would like to wish Victor J. Glover Jr. a safe and successful trip to and stay in outer space. We are positive that he will make his Phi Beta Sigma brothers proud.