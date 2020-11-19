Broward Legislative Delegation Elects Senator Perry Thurston as Chairman

On November 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. the Broward Legislative Delegation elected State Senator Perry E. Thurston, Jr. to serve as Chairman for the 2020- 2021 legislative term. Elected without opposition, Senator Thurston will begin serving as Chairman effective immediately. He will succeed Representative Shevrin Jones who recently was elected as State Senator of District 35. “After serving as Vice Chairman of the Delegation it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to serve as Chairman. I look forward to working closely with the delegation locally and in Tallahassee. We will promote the objectives of all citizens throughout Broward County. We have a strong Delegation, and we are ready to face all challenges ahead of us,” said Thurston. Michael Gottlieb was elected as Vice Chairman for the 2020-2021 term.