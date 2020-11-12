Pompano Beach Arts presents Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

Featuring Acclaimed Regional and National Spoken Word Artists

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is proud to present the 3rd Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival, an enriching and entertaining showcase of the best local and national spoken word artists and writers. While poets will be competing live at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center from December 10-12, due to COVID-19, the festival will be live streamed to the public. Participation plans include: Poetry Package for $10, Workshop Package for $15 and Festival Pass for $20. For tickets, registration and details, visit

www.pompanobeacharts.org/exit36.

“Since a spoken word artist, Brandon Leake, won America’s Got Talent in October, there has been an expanding interest in this highly competitive and visually aesthetic artform,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. “That is why we are so proud that the Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival offers opportunities for workshops and artist talks, in addition to featuring the country’s premiere poets, who will dazzle audiences with their amazing word play as they battle it out for the top prizes.”

The first prize winner will receive $2,500, second prize is $1,500 and third prize is $1,000. The prizes are generously underwritten by the Pompano Beach Arts Foundation, Inc.

This year’s competitors include: Alex Tha Great from Dallas, TX; Meccamorphosis from Baltimore, MD; Ed Mabrey from Los Angeles, CA; Ninel Ninel from Atlanta, GA; Jahman Hill from Birmingham, AL; Lady Brion from Baltimore, MD; Ephraim Nehemiah from Baltimore, MD; Aleathia “GG” Dupree from Orlando, FL; Blacqwildflowr from Tampa, FL; Jonkel from Miami, FL; Charles Hines from Tampa, FL; Jazzmen Victoria from Dallas, TX; Alex Lu from Los Angeles, CA; Ed Figures from Orlando, FL; and Byrd from Pompano Beach, FL. Last year’s winners, Jahman Hill, Lady Brion and Jonkel, are all returning to defend their titles.

Festival Coordinator Sha-ronda ‘Eccentrich’ Richardson is the 14th ranked female poet in the world, an honor she received during the Women of the World Poetry Slam. ‘Eccentrich’ was born and raised in Pompano Beach, is the winner of a Pomano Beach Cultural Arts Award recognizing outstanding creativity and has graced the stages of over 45 venues from Florida to California. She is a member of the celebrated spoken word team, Dada, which finished first in the nation during the 2017 National Poetry Slam. Her poetry is also featured on Button Poetry, an acclaimed platform committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for performance poetry.

“I am very proud of how this festival has grown, and despite COVID-19, we have an incredible lineup of spoken word artists who are arriving from all over the country to participate in this festival, which grows in prestige each year,” said Richardson. “We hope every poet’s hometown friends and family reserves a spot to experience all the inspiring performances and dynamic events scheduled.”

Pricing Packages: Poe-try Package: $10; Access to all festival bouts & 2 Artists Talks; Single link provided; Workshop Package: $15; Access to 2 poetry workshops; Single link provided ; Festival Pass: $20 and access to all poetry events & workshops

Both links for programs would be provided with purchase

Exit 36 Schedule

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

*Precision of Language Virtual Workshop / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Charles Hines, poet out of Tampa, FL will be hosting Precision of Language. This writing workshop focuses on Precision of Language. Precision of Language is the concept of being as intentional as possible with your poetry to convey your message! We look at precise language through the Death of the Author Theory and Weight of Words. Death of the Author suggests that works of art have a life of their own outside of their creator. Weight of Words explore the denotative and connotative definitions of each word and how they can shift the tone of your poems. This workshop is to explore these methods and apply them to your performance. Through concise language we learn to channel our emotions clearly and ensure our audience feels exactly what we intend.

*The Artist Life During COVID-19 Virtual Artist Talk/6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Join poet Ed Mabrey as he provides an artist talk on how to navigate the arts world during Covid-19. Come learn how to continue getting bookings, create virtual content, how to remain in a creative space, revenue streams, and more.

*Virtual Preliminary Bout / 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

The word battle begins! This exciting preliminary bout will be live streamed. Reserve your front row seat now!

Friday Dec 11, 2020

*Home as Space and Place Virtual Workshop/3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Dallas Poet & Cultural Creative Alex The Great in a workshop that bases its theme on participant’s geographical origin as a marker for a starting point in which identity is shaped in some ways. Conversation then veers off into how home, or the idea of home, is not just a physical space, but a place, or a feeling/emotion. Does home mean the same thing for various people? What does it mean to construct a new home for yourself?

*Transforming Your Poetry Virtual Artist Talk/6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Playwright, professor, and director Jahman Hill discusses how to utilize poetry to create multiple avenues of artistic expression. Jahman will tell his story of using poetry to create theatrical productions, for-profit and non-profit organizations, and other artistic endeavors. Focusing on the power of collaboration, Jahman aims to give his audience a deeper understanding of poetry’s potential.

*Virtual Preliminary Bout/8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The next round of spoken word poets take the stage. This exciting preliminary bout will be live streamed. Reserve your front row seat now!

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

*Virtual Final Stage/8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival winners will be crowned tonight! Do not miss the final competition. This event will be live streamed. Reserve your front row seat now.