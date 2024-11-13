Power of Victory v.  Consequences of Defeat

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely!” Lord Acton 1887

By John Johnson II

Trump, America’s victorious 47th President, gets to collect the spoils while Democrats suffer the consequences of their defeat. What pollsters projected as a close election turned into an inevitable defeat once the Democratic echelon forced President Biden to Step Aside and nominated VP Harris as his replacement. Did they not learn anything from Hillary Clinton’s defeat?

Former Secretary Hillary and VP Harris are exceptional leaders and politicians. Regrettably, a large segment of America’s voters isn’t yet willing to elect a woman as President, especially if she’s a Black woman. Unfortunately, to their chagrin, Rep. Pelosi and Senator Shumar assumed Trump wasn’t electable. Consequently, VP Harris and her Democratic Party suffered a first-degree shellacking.

Still, a brief synopsis of saliant things that Democrats did wrong might soften their plunge as they seek to recover. Voters wanted decisive action to curb immigration and lower inflation, not blame. If barbwire installed to keep prisoners from climbing the prison wall is acceptable, why was it so inhumane to use it to keep immigrants from crossing the borders?

Inflation is an untamable beast. Amazingly, Trump promised to impose tariffs on every import. Voters merely think Trump’s fighting China’s trade war. The extra $4000 annual cost to consumers didn’t register. Though painful, this isn’t the first election Democrats lost due to their insightfulness.

President-elect Trump proved masterful at feeding voters’ anti-ism and assigning blame to Democrats who failed to counterpunch effectively. Yes, Transgender individuals have rights that require protection. Voters have demonstrated strong allegiance and support towards the LGBQT community and transgender politicians.

Nevertheless, there’s a significant segment of voters who are against transgender individuals

participating in secondary or collegiate sports other than their birth gender identity. Democrats must learn that progressive compliance may win admiration but not necessarily sufficient voters. President-elect Trump’s power of victory has not only allowed him to redefine the qualification of the presidency. He also, whether Democratic voters like it or not, used his business acumen, charism, and pedigree of never accepting defeat to mold the presidency into his image. As President, voters granted him an unprecedented mandate. He’ll have unlimited power, and unmitigated absolute immunity to change the course of society towards a more exclusive and de facto Democracy.

Additionally, significant differences exist between Democratic President Biden and President-elect Trump, which involves a fearless willingness to use Presidential powers to impact or promote social changes, even if they’re unpopular. Biden lacked the courage to pardon his beloved son and to impose stringent Executive Orders to curb the flood of immigrants. Even a flood of money into the economy imposes financial and inflation problems.

Despite being viewed as an unpopular decision, President-elect Trump promised to pardon convicted insurrectionists even before regaining the Presidency. Unfortunately, the value of pardon powers resides in the eyes of naysayers!

Trump’s aphorism could read, “He says what he means and does what the hell he wants.”

During the remaining days of Biden’s Presidency, he hasn’t used his power to grant pardons to thousands of prisoners eligible for clemency. Without hesitation, he gave billions deservedly to support Ukraine’s and Israel’s war efforts.

However, he only offered solace and delivered a postmortem eulogy to the victims of the Tulsa massacre. This is an example of wasted power to correct an immoral and destructive act. Remember, Biden also gave millions to the victims of the Chaplain Towers collapse in Miami Beach, Florida.

A moral conviction, government’ of, for, and by the people within a Democracy shouldn’t use powers granted to suppress the rights of its people!

YOU BE THE JUDGE!