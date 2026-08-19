Powering communities year-round: How FPL partners with nonprofits to support Floridians through every season 

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Submitted by Sophia Handley

Florida’s seasons bring their own set of challenges to the state’s most vulnerable residents. Cold snaps grip the Panhandle and north Florida in winter, extreme heat blankets the entire state for months at a time and from June through November, hurricane season keeps millions of Floridians on alert.

For Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), showing up for customers is a year-round commitment built on ongoing partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the state. These collaborations are essential to help meet customers where they are, whenever they need help the most.

Ready for every season: FPL’s year-round kit distributions

Whether it’s a winter cold snap, the peak of summer or the height of storm season, FPL works alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute essential preparedness kits to make sure no Florida community faces the state’s toughest weather alone.

For a decade, FPL has worked with nonprofit partners to deliver thousands of hurricane preparedness meal kits to vulnerable seniors ahead of storm season. Each kit includes a preparedness guide along with three days of shelf-stable food, water and snacks, giving seniors the tools they need to weather a storm safely at home. This year’s statewide hurricane meal kit initiative served more seniors and distributed more kits than ever before: FPL partnered with more than 40 organizations to distribute over 28,000 hurricane meal kits to more than 10,000 seniors across 30 counties.

Alongside hurricane meal kits, FPL’s summer savings kits initiative is aimed at supporting income-qualified residents during one of the hottest times of the year. These kits contain easy-to-install, energy-efficient items, such as weather stripping, an air filter whistle and LED lights, designed to help residents keep their energy bills as low as possible while keeping their homes at a comfortable temperature. That distribution effort is ongoing this season, with FPL and its nonprofit partners, including Miami-Dade Community Services Department and Harry Chapin Food Bank, continuing to reach communities statewide.

FPL brings that same approach to Florida’s colder months. In the winter, FPL partnered with nonprofits organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Council on Aging of West Florida, across Northwest Florida to distribute cold snap savings kits, with items such as an exterior sensor light bulb, weatherstrip tape, an air filter whistle and a door corner seal, helping residents stay warm without straining their budgets.

The nonprofit organizations FPL works with, including senior service agencies, community action groups and disaster relief organizations, are woven into the daily fabric of their communities. They run senior centers, manage food pantries, coordinate case management for at-risk families and serve as the first call for residents in need. FPL’s kit distributions directly complement these organization’s ongoing services that the community already knows and trusts.

Why nonprofits are essential to our local communities

These partnerships reflect an important philosophy: nonprofit organizations are not a charitable line item to be checked off once a year. They are essential infrastructure, especially in Florida, where seasonal extremes hit vulnerable populations disproportionately hard.

North Florida’s winter cold snaps put elderly and medically fragile residents at real risk. Statewide summer heat waves strain both health and household budgets. And hurricane season threatens every corner of the state at once. During each of these moments, the organizations closest to the ground, the ones who know their neighbors by name, are the ones best positioned to respond quickly and effectively.

This is the core of FPL’s approach to community investment: showing up consistently, especially during a community’s toughest seasons, builds long-term trust and resilience. In 2025 alone, FPL and its employees:

Supported more than 2,000 nonprofit organizations across the state

Donated $4.65 million+ through employee giving

Logged more than 55,000 volunteer hours

Served on 135+ nonprofit organization boards, bringing FPL expertise directly into community leadership