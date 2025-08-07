Close Menu
    Precision Girls Mentoring Marks 20 Years of Empowerment and Impact

    Young women mentored through the Precision Girls program stand tall, along with Vice Mayor of West Park Felicia Brunson (c) representing the hundreds of lives empowered through 20 years of guidance, growth, and transformative mentorship.
    Founder and President Felicia Brunson beams with pride during Precision Girls Mentoring’s 20th Anniversary Celebration – honoring two decades of service, sisterhood, and shaping bold futures.

    Celebrating “Big Dreams & Bold Futures”

    The wait is over — the official gallery from Precision Girls Mentoring’s 20th Anniversary Celebration has been unveiled, capturing the joy, pride, and powerful moments of an unforgettable evening.

    More than just an anniversary, this milestone honored 20 years of dedicated mentorship, lifelong sisterhood, and community service. At the center of it all was Founder and President, Felicia Brunson,/Vice Mayor City of West Park whose unwavering commitment and visionary leadership have shaped the lives of nearly 600 young women.

    “This path was never walked alone,” Brunson reflected. “It was paved by the prayers, wisdom, and belief of those who stood beside me.”

    Through her guidance, hundreds of girls have grown into confident, purpose-driven women — living proof of what’s possible when dreams are nurtured and bold futures are built together.

    A celebration of heart. A legacy of hope

