Prepared to Lead: Johnnie Smith Says Experience, Service and Vision Make Him Ready for Omega’s Second-Highest Office

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By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

When delegates gather for the 85th Grand Conclave of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., they won’t simply be electing a First Vice Grand Basileus. They’ll be choosing a leader who could ultimately help shape the future direction of one of the nation’s most historic Black fraternities.

For Brother Johnnie Smith, that responsibility is one he has spent a lifetime preparing to assume.

A successful businessman, owner of STS Tax Services Inc. and an H&R Block franchise owner, Smith has built his career on financial management, strategic planning, and helping individuals and businesses navigate complex decisions. A graduate of Bethune-Cookman University, his professional success has been matched by decades of service within Omega Psi Phi, where he has earned a reputation as a thoughtful leader committed to strengthening the Brotherhood.

Rather than presenting himself as simply the next candidate in line, Smith’s campaign asks delegates to consider something more important than campaign slogans: Who is best prepared to lead?

Why Are You Seeking the Office?

Every campaign begins with motivation. Smith says his desire to become First Vice Grand Basileus is rooted in service not personal recognition.

“The office isn’t about prestige,” his campaign message suggests. “It’s about preparing Omega for tomorrow while honoring the traditions that brought us this far.”

He believes the fraternity stands at an important crossroads, one requiring experienced leadership capable of preserving Omega’s rich legacy while embracing opportunities to expand its impact through stronger chapter support, leadership development, fiscal responsibility, and meaningful community engagement.

His vision focuses on building upon the fraternity’s historic foundation rather than reinventing it.

What Makes You the Best Candidate?

Experience. That is the word that consistently surfaces throughout Smith’s campaign. His qualifications extend well beyond fraternity leadership.

Professionally, he has demonstrated the ability to build and sustain successful businesses while managing employees, finances, customer relationships, and long-term strategic growth. Those same executive skills, he believes, are directly transferable to overseeing one of the nation’s premier international service organizations.

Within Omega, Smith has served in numerous leadership capacities that have given him firsthand knowledge of the fraternity’s governance, challenges, and opportunities. Supporters describe him as a consensus builder, a leader willing to listen first, collaborate second, and act decisively when necessary.

His campaign stresses accountability, transparency, financial stewardship, and leadership development rather than promises of dramatic change.

What Has Prepared You for the Road Ahead?

Leadership is rarely built overnight. Smith believes every chapter meeting attended, every committee served, every community project completed, and every business challenge overcome has prepared him for this moment.

His experience leading successful businesses has sharpened his decision-making skills while teaching him the importance of budgeting, planning, accountability, and customer service, all qualities essential for managing a large international fraternity.

Likewise, his years of fraternity involvement have provided an intimate understanding of Omega’s traditions, constitutional structure, membership needs, and future opportunities.

He believes those combined experiences uniquely position him to serve immediately without requiring a learning curve.

Leading Through Service

Smith’s campaign emphasizes that leadership should never be measured by the office one holds but by the lives one impacts.

Whether mentoring younger Brothers, strengthening local chapters, supporting scholarship initiatives, or helping communities through civic engagement, he believes Omega’s greatest influence comes when its members remain visible servants in their communities.

That philosophy mirrors the fraternity’s Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift, principles Smith says have guided both his professional career and his fraternal journey.

Looking Ahead

As delegates prepare to cast their ballots, they will weigh competing visions for Omega’s future.

Johnnie Smith believes his record speaks louder than campaign rhetoric.

His message is straightforward: experience matters, preparation matters, and servant leadership matters.

For Smith, becoming First Vice Grand Basileus is not the culmination of a career, it is another opportunity to serve an organization that has helped shape generations of Black leaders for more than a century.

Whether delegates agree will be determined on the convention floor. But one thing is certain: Johnnie Smith enters the race believing that the road ahead is one he has been preparing to travel for many years.