Recognition

In advance of its 27th annual African-American Achievers awards ceremony, JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus recently held a private reception to announce the 2019 African American Achievers.

They are: Arts & Culture- Addonis Parker –Miami- Dade County- painter and muralist; Business & Entrepreneurism: James Thomas – Palm Beach County- entrepreneur and radio personality and program director for 99 JAMZ. Community Service: Jasmin D. Shirley– Broward County- senior vice president of com-munity health services at Broward Health; Education: Webber J. Charles – Miami-Dade County-director of student achievement at Breakthrough Miami. A formal presentation will be made to the honorees at 6:30 p.m. April 24th at the Broward County Convention Center.