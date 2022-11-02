Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

FORD

Funeral services for the late Wesley D. Ford – 50 were held October 29th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathe-dral with Pastor Annette Barr officiating.

MAYWEATHER

Funeral services for the late Bishop Rosie B. May-weather – 91 were held October 29th at None Divided In Jesus Christ The Everlasting Life Inc., with Bishop Pastor Eleanor M. Smith officiating.

PORTER

Funeral services for the late Maudlyn Isabel Porter – 104 were held October 30th at Mt. Olivet Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Dr. Fred Batten, Jr. officiating.